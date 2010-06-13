Secret Cinema June event tickets on sale now

Be quick if you want to join the 6000 other travellers for a night to remember

This week the Secret Cinema zooms back into action - it's your last chance to buy tickets! Future Cinema, the creators of the Secret Cinema experience, creates large-scale cinematic experiences, fusing feature film with music, theatre and live performance. The company is famed for taking audiences on multi-sensory rides. The project launched in December 2007 and previous events have included Alien at the Shoreditch Warehouse last October and a Ghostbusters experience at the Royal Horticultural Halls in Brighton in 2008. You can find out more on the official site and Facebook page .

From 15 to 20 June 2010, Secret Cinema in partnership with Windows phone bring you their most spectacular event to date. Taking place over six days due to high demand, this one will zip audiences off to a brave new world, interconnected by interactive experiences. The event will start at 7pm each evening and there are 1pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. It's a revolutionary cinematic experience - the secret venue will be revealed a few days before the event. The film is revealed upon arrival. Secret Cinema screen all genres and eras, bringing cult classics, golden oldies and exclusive preview screenings of eagerly anticipated upcoming releases. Surprising site-specific locations from five-star hotel car parks to working city farms are commandeered to evoke the spirit of the secret movie. What will you see?

This week, Secret Cinema is looking for more adventurers, star-gazers, explorers and those that may be stranded due to eruptions to join them on its next journey. Featuring live performers, cutting edge multimedia, music and much, much more, this is a trip not to forget. This is your last chance to visit the ticket station here: www.secretcinema.org . Tickets are priced at £23.50 (£19.50 for students).

Secret Cinema announces events (and gives clues) via its social networking community, so check that out ( Facebook and Twitter ) for hints on the upcoming events and to hear other people's Secret Cinema experiences.