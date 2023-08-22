Sea of Stars debuts a flashy new character for its JRPG roster

Sea of Stars' launch trailer is here, and it's unveiled a brand new playable character for the old-school JRPG.

You can check out the launch trailer for Sea of Stars just below, which should be the final trailer for the new game before it finally launches next week on August 29. The trailer chiefly debuts Serai, a flashy new playable character for the JRPG, who uses portals to zip around the battlefield and attack enemies.

☀️OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER 🌙Sea of Stars arrives next Tuesday, August 29th on Steam (PC), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S.Big thanks to all who have helped us spread the word ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7NlMgSJs2OAugust 22, 2023 See more

The launch trailer also shows the Lunar Monk Valere, the Solar Blade Dancer Zale, and the Warrior Cook Garl. It's these three that make up the lead characters in Sea of Stars, but they can be joined by allies like Serai, who bolster them with fiery new abilities on the battlefield.

There's also a pretty extensive look at exploration in the new trailer, and it looks like Sea of Stars is expertly aping all the JRPGs that came before it, with beautiful pixelated characters exploring a 2.5D world by swimming, climbing, and jumping throughout lovely landscapes.

Se of Stars is developed by Sabotage Studios, the same developer who put out The Messenger back in 2018. In fact, it's thanks to the success of that Metroidvania that Sea of Stars was able to go ahead, as Sabotage held back on making its throwback JRPG until they'd put out The Messenger.

Mercifully, there's just a week to go until Sea of Stars is finally with us on August 29. You can bag the new game on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and it's also arriving on both the PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass services right on launch day.

