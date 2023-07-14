Harris Dickinson has addressed whether he’d want to be the next James Bond in a new interview with Total Film magazine.

Last year, when ES Magazine suggested he might be in the frame, he modestly replied, "Nah, I don’t think so." And now? "I mean, listen, man, you’d be a fool to not entertain that role," Dickinson says in the new issue, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, July 20.

"I’m loving seeing the development of James Bond and seeing how it changes over the years. I think Daniel Craig was such a good Bond that I’d almost be quite frightened to try." He trails off, momentarily lost in thought. "Who knows what they’re doing with Bond? I’m intrigued."

Dickinson next stars in Scrapper, a British comedy-drama that wowed audiences at this year’s Sundance, picking up a Grand Jury Prize in the process.

Scrapper, Charlotte Regan’s feature directorial debut, sees Dickinson play Jason, a father who returns from Ibiza to live with a daughter he’s never met after her mother dies.

(Image credit: BBC Film/Great Point Media)

On the role, which you can see in an exclusive image above, Dickinson explains that he's pleased to get another chance to champion the UK indie scene.

"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I’m really passionate about UK independent cinema, so it’s always lovely when you get a chance to take part in that, in a way that feels authentic to your own circumstances and your own upbringing."

And what about the parallels to Aftersun, the Charlotte Wells-directed surprise 2022 hit starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio that stole hearts and minds?

"Yeah, a few people have made those comparisons," Dickinson nods. "I guess father-daughter. There’s so much in both of the films about searching for connection."

Scrapper releases on August 25.

This is just a snippet of our interview in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features Gareth Edwards' new movie The Creator on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, July 20. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios/Total Film)

If you're a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You'll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured above). With our latest offer, you can get an Alexa speaker worth £49.99 when you take out a print/bundle subscription. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).