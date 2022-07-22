Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces expands with Good Deeds

IDW Publishing kicked off its new line of original content this month starting with the anthology series Dark Spaces. Spearheaded by writer Scott Snyder, the series explores the choices people make when they're placed in impossible situations. Dark Spaces began with Snyder's own Wildfire series, and IDW just announced the first Dark Spaces series curated by Snyder will be Good Deeds.

Debuting in 2023 and publishing monthy, Dark Spaces: Good Deeds is written by Che Grayson (Batman: Urban Legends, Bitch Planet) with art by Kelsey Ramsay (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts 40x40).

Good Deeds tells a "haunting story of historical sins and a supernatural legend out for revenge."

Teenager Cheyenne Collins and her mother move to St. Augustine, Florida, on the eve of the town's anniversary. But in something that sounds straight out of a Stepken King story relocated from Maine to the Sunshine State, St. Augustine's citizens begin dying one by one.

Cheyenne and a disgraced journalist looking to redeem her career step in to try to solve the mystery and as they team up they uncover the town's "violent obsession with its founding mythology and the Fountain of Youth," along with their own roles in the coming reckoning.

"Like Dark Spaces: Wildfire, Good Deeds is a harrowing, character-driven exploration of the personal, ethical, and material consequences of the choices desperate people make under extreme pressure," Snyder says in the series announcement. "One of our primary goals with the Dark Spaces line is to champion up-and-coming talent and I'm particularly thrilled to be working with Che Grayson, an explosively talented writer and filmmaker, and the exceptional artist Kelsey Ramsay. I cant wait for readers to experience what they each bring to this series!"

Dark Spaces: Good Deeds cover (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

(opens in new tab)

Acording to IDW, Good Deeds follows "hot on the heels" (which is a play on words) of the Snyder's own Wildfire, with artwork by Hayden Sherman and colors by Ronda Pattison. Wildfire is a heist-caper set during Califorinia's Arroyo wildfires.

"I wanted to tell an elemental and chilling story about the entangled nature of American history and the marginalized groups often erased from the narrative," says Grayson of the new series. "Good Deeds exists at the intersection of revisionism, legend, and truth, and my characters are motivated by a desire to either uncover or hide that truth. I'm so excited to partner with Kelsey on the project, an incredible artist whose evocative line work and character design made her the clear pick to help bring this supernatural thriller to life."

IDW Publishing will release eight additional titles in its first wave of creator-owned books, including this summer's TRVE KVLT.