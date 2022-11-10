Scott Snyder and his son team up for Comixology original series By a Thread

Scott Snyder is extending his deal with Comixology Originals, and now his creative studio Best Jackett Press (opens in new tab) has announced a new series to be published digitally through Amazon.

By a Thread is a post-apocalyptic tale co-written by Snyder and his eldest son, Jack Snyder, in the latter's comics writing debut. The series will be illustrated by Valeria Favoccia and colored by Whitney Cogar, whose work can be seen in the preview art here.

By a Thread follows a group of kids as they attempt to survive a world that's been ravaged by infection. However, they aren't facing traditional zombies - this infection has risen from the ground and devours everything it touches. Think 'the floor is lava' but with even deadlier consequences.

"When my teenage son Jack brought me the idea over the summer I thought it would be an incredible opportunity for us and we've been working on it ever since," Snyder tells IGN (opens in new tab). "As a dad, I'm so proud and grateful to share this experience with him and we hope the fun we're having creating it is evident when it's released."

(Image credit: Comixology)

As of now, By a Thread does not have a publication date. However, we know based on the Comixology Originals publication format that the series will be free to read for Comixology Unlimted, Kindle Limited, and Prime Reading subscribers, and single issues can be purchased individually.

Snyder will appear (opens in new tab) at Thought Bubble Comic Convention November 12-13, where he may reveal more details about By a Thread and the continuing collaboration between his Best Jackett Press and Comixology.

Stay tuned for more information on By a Thread, including the release date, here at Newsarama.

Scott Snyder and Jock's Wytches is one of the best horror comics of all time.