Scorn is now slated to release in October 2022

Horror shooter Scorn will now release in 2022 – October 2022, to be exact.

Though developer Ebb Software stopped short of confirming a precise date, a new update added to the horror's Kickstarter campaign states the game has now hit "75 per cent completion", with CEO, Ljubomir Peklar, confirming that "December has been a pretty huge month for us at Ebb Software".

To celebrate the release date (well, month anyway), the team has shared an all-new trailer, which you can see below:

"I'd just like to give my deepest thanks to our community for your patience and our team here at Ebb who have been working incredibly hard to pull everything together," Peklar said. "As we look ahead at the coming months, we will be focusing on completing the final 25 percent of the content, followed by bug fixing and getting the game ready for the launch. We're very excited to get our game in players' hands and allow them to experience Scorn for themselves."

Ebb Software's community manager, Megna, further added that the team "want to ensure that Scorn is the best game it can be [...] mysterious, deliciously dark, and oozing with atmosphere (emphasis on the ooze).

"With that being said, the game will officially be launching in October 2022," they added. "This additional time will allow the team to make sure the vision for Scorn comes to life in all its spine-chilling, nightmarish glory. We know that this means a longer wait, especially for our fantastic Kickstarter community, who have been with us since the very beginning. Still, we're committed to making Scorn the best experience possible for our players and fans."

Not come across Scorn before? Developer Ebb Software shared 14-gore-soaked minutes of Scorn gameplay on Xbox Series X last summer. Inspired by artists like H.R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński, the horror shooter is likely to be pretty bloody terrifying. It's currently expected to come to PC and Xbox Series X/S.

ICYMI, Guns in Scorn can be transformed and repurposed, too, and improved by gun attachments you discover during your travels... if you have the time to slow down and look around, of course.