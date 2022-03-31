Score big savings on Razer Huntsman gaming keyboards at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman line of gaming keyboards is seeing some excellent deals at Amazon right now, with record low prices on a range of decks and some heavy discounts up for grabs. These prices initially crashed yesterday, and many have since jumped back up the scale. However, if you're in the market for a Razer gaming keyboard we're still seeing some of the strongest discounts remaining.

You'll find the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL for just $45.85 (was $129.99) at Amazon right now. That's an $84 saving - well over half price - and the cheapest we've ever seen this model drop to. However, the headline offer sits on one of the best gaming keyboards on the market.

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is available for $100 off - at just $149.99 (was $249.99). This is a premium piece of kit, and we were blown away by the dynamic analog switches under every keycap. That price did briefly dip down to $139.99 yesterday, but considering we'd only ever seen this deck at $180 before March, this is still a particularly enticing offer.

We wouldn't wait too long to jump on these Razer gaming keyboard deals - those prices have been slowly jumping back up the scale ever since this brand sale began. You'll find all these offers just below, and plenty more cheap gaming keyboard deals further down the page.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL | $129.99 $45.85 at Amazon

Save $84 - The TKL Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is at a record low price right now. That $84 discount takes us all the way down to $45.85 - impressive considering we've only ever seen this model drop to $50 in the past, and that $129.99 MSRP was seen as recently as February.



Razer Huntsman Mini | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're downsizing even further then it's worth noting that the 60% Razer Huntsman Mini is available for $89.99 right now - $40 off the $129.99 MSRP. That's not a record low (that honor is reserved for yesterday's $74.99 sales price), but things are moving quickly here and this is still a solid saving.



Razer Huntsman Analog V2 | $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Our favorite gaming keyboard of them all, the Razer Huntsman Analog V2 is down to just $149.99 at Amazon. It's only ever been $10 cheaper in the past, and that was during yesterday's sale. Again, those prices are trickling back up the scale, so we wouldn't wait too long to jump on this offer.



If the Razer Huntsman models above don't quite hit the spot, you'll find plenty more gaming keyboard deals on some of our favorite models just below.

