Save up to 52% on gaming magazine subscriptions for the perfect holiday gift

Looking for a great last-minute gift? You can share a subscription to PLAY Magazine, Retro Gamer, Edge Magazine, and PC Gamer this holiday season to save big while securing the perfect present. All four are offering huge discounts for the season across print / print + digital / digital subscriptions, and for a limited time, you can redeem code SAVE12 for an additional 12% in savings on several mags.

PLAY Magazine (opens in new tab) is a PlayStation powerhouse delivering insightful opinions, in-depth critique, and valuable interviews around the best and newest PS4, PS5, and PSVR games. With decades of PlayStation knowledge behind it, the mag remains a one-stop shop for the hottest details on one of the biggest platforms in gaming, and it's only speeding up as the PS5 enters its third year.

Edge Magazine (opens in new tab) is one of the most trusted mags in the industry, as evidenced by the exclusive insider access that's so critical to its reporting. Edge consistently finds the best games on every platform, and it brings the creators behind those games to the forefront with enlightening reveals you won't find anywhere else.

Retro Gamer (opens in new tab) specializes in the games that laid the foundation for the hobby we know today, continually exploring the best and most important releases across generations. From sweeping retrospectives and developer opinions to hidden gems and critical milestones for enduring franchises, Retro Gamer reveals how the games of yesterday shape what we play today and what we'll be playing tomorrow.

PC Gamer (opens in new tab) is the global authority on PC games and hardware, tirelessly telling readers everything they need to know about the newest releases through detailed reviews and exclusive previews, helping them build and find the perfect machines with trusted hardware advice, and digging up the community efforts and independent games that are too easily overlooked. The PC has become the wildest, most expansive platform in gaming, and PC Gamer is an essential guide.

You can't go wrong with any or all of these magazines, which provide unique and indispensable reviews, explainers, interviews, features and more stories from across the wide world of gaming, and this holiday is the best time to share some essential reading.

Looking for the perfect gift idea for the gaming fan in your life? Don't miss our best gifts for gamers guide to suit all budgets, starting from $20 / £20, up to $100 / £100.