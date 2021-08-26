Salt and Sacrifice PvP and PvE factions detailed in new trailer

Salt and Sacrifice developer Ska Studios offers a closer look at the game's upcoming multiplayer, including online co-op, PvE, and PvP gameplay, in a new trailer that debuted during the Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by AMD.

In the trailer, James Silva, part of the two-person team behind the upcoming sequel, explains the multiple factions at play within the game. Open your game up to helpful strangers, and you'll also invite the aggressive Inquisitor faction, whose only goal is to kill your character by any means necessary. Fortunately, their arrival in your game sends an alert to members of another faction, who may come to your aid and turn the tide against your would-be assassin.

If you want to try your luck against other players, but don't want to dedicate yourself to PvP, the Blueheart Runners are a faction that blends PvE gameplay with PvP combat. The more resources you gather on your expeditions, the more powerful you may become, but the more invading enemy players you'll attract.

Of course, if you don't want to come across other players, that's fine too. Salt and Sanctuary can be played solo, or you can lock your world with a password to invite specific companions rather than random players.

Salt and Sacrifice is currently set to launch on PS4 and PS5 in early 2022. There's no word on other platforms just yet, but the first game, Salt and Sanctuary, launched on PS4 back in 2016, before eventually making its way to Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

