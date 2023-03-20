Rye Lane director reveals how she made that iconic cameo happen

New London rom-com Rye Lane is aware of its history, but knows it's paving the way for something different. The film, from director Raine Allen-Miller, pays homage to the British romantic comedies that came before it, with tongue-in-cheek references to movies like Bridget Jones. There are also a few fun cameos in the film, including by comedian Munya Chawawa, but one in particular stands out.

When leading duo Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson) head to a south London burrito truck, who should appear at the serving hatch to take their order but king of the rom-com and Bridget Jones' Mr. Darcy himself, Colin Firth. So, how does a person get British rom-com royalty to make a cameo in their debut feature?

"I wrote him a letter," Allen-Miller tells Total Film. "I just wanted to do a cheeky wink to the films that he's normally in and almost have him in there as a nod to the fact that this is my version and my 'anti' that."

Allen-Miller's film takes place over the course of one tumultuous day in south London, eschewing the usual filming locations of the English capital that feature in Bridget Jones et al for the historically Black and working class areas of Peckham and Brixton. Oparah and Jonsson play two newly single 20-somethings thrown together after a chance encounter, and Firth's burrito truck is just one stop on a chaotic journey of revenge, self-acceptance, and questionable karaoke.