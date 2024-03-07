Steven Spielberg has seen Ryan Gosling's new action movie and he loves it

Steven Spielberg is a fan of Ryan Gosling's upcoming action movie – in fact, he liked it so much that he sought out Gosling to tell the actor himself.

Gosling stars opposite Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy as a Hollywood stunt performer who retired years ago, but is pulled back into the business when the lead actor of his ex's new film goes missing. David Leitch directs.

"I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction," Gosling shared with Variety. "I don't know Steven Spielberg. I thought there's no way he's coming to talk to me. And yet he kept getting closer, and then I thought I know what's going to happen. I'm going to point to him, and he's going to go, 'Not you, behind you,' so I'm not going to do that. Finally I said, 'Me?' and he goes, 'Yeah you.' I go, 'I'm sorry I didn't think you were coming to talk to me.' And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, 'I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it.'"

"As far as I'm concerned it doesn't matter anymore what happens," Gosling added. "Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all time moment for me. I'm really excited for people to see it. I think it's a really special movie."

Gosling is up for a Best Supporting Oscar at this year's Academy Awards for his role as Ken in Barbie – he'll also be performing the hit "I'm Just Ken" at the ceremony, so expect big things.

The Fall Guy arrives this May 3. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store. You can see the full list of 2024 Oscars nominations through the link.