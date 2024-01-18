Rockstar says GTA Online is approaching "the limits of what's possible" on PS4 and Xbox One, plans to disable clips editor next month

The Rockstar Editor will soon be removed from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online because last-gen consoles aren't getting any younger.

Rockstar announced the impending change in its latest regular blog post. The Rockstar Editor, including all clips or projects you may have in the editor, will be removed from PS4 and Xbox One on February 20. It will be available as normal on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

"As we begin to approach the limits of what’s possible within the technical capacity of previous-generation consoles, we are taking necessary steps to allow for future GTA Online updates on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," Rockstar says.

"This update will help to ensure the stability of these platforms and keep them updated with GTA Online additions for as long as possible," it adds, seemingly hinting at a future where last-gen consoles simply can't keep up and will lose GTA Online altogether. In a separate support page, the studio affirms that "this change is necessary to allow us to support ongoing updates to these games on both platforms." (If you're looking to hold onto your clips, you'll find export tips on the same page.)

As some GTA Online fans have pointed out , the Rockstar Editor is currently tied to a few trophies and achievements which may affect your ability to 100% GTA 5. If you're a perfectionist who still hasn't ticked off the Hot New Video Game GTA 5, well, you've got a few weeks – assuming these trophies and achievements go unchanged.