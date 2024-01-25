Road House trailer sees Jake Gyllenhaal start a fight club and go head-to-head with UFC champ Conor McGregor

The first trailer for Road House is here – and our jaws are on the floor.

Directed by Doug Limon, Road House is more of a reimagining rather than a reboot of the beloved 1989 cult classic of the same name. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC middleweight named Dalton – who doesn't mind getting into a street fight or two – who winds up working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. And by working we mean breaking wrists, punching faces, and teaching other dudes how to fight. Real-life UFC star Conor McGregor plays the big bad, and makes a pretty epic grand entrance in the trailer.

Per the official synopsis, the new movie "pays homage to the original while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation." The cast includes Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Darren Barnet, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, J.D. Pardo, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Beau Knapp. Check out the poster below!

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The original film, directed by Rowdy Herrington, starred Patrick Swayze as Dalton, as a bouncer at a roadside bar known as the Double Deuce in a small town in Mississippi. Dalton is hired to clean things up, but ends up beating the snot out of the bad dudes who frequent the bar and getting into trouble with a local big shot. The cast includes Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott, Ben Gazzaa, Kevin Tighe, and Marshall Teague. While not a huge box office success, the film raked in those home video sales and found a new life on cable TV.

Road House is set to hit Prime Video on March 21. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.