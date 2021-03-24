Risk of Rain 2 DLC roadmap for 2021 includes a paid expansion

Risk of Rain 2 will get its first paid expansion as part of its 2021 roadmap, its developer has confirmed.

You can see the complete content roadmap for Risk of Rain 2 through 2021 in the image below, as published by developer Hopoo Games. Firstly on the expansion list is the second Anniversary Update for Risk of Rain 2, which is set to launch tomorrow on March 25 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch release to arrive shortly after.

(Image credit: Hopoo Games)

This Anniversary Update celebrates the second anniversary of Risk of Rain 2's early access launch on PC. The update includes a new boss, items, quality of life improvements, and more, as well as a new survivor called The Bandit, who was originally scrapped in Risk of Rain 2's early access stage.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2021, Risk of Rain will receive its first ever paid DLC. This pack, dubbed "Expansion #1," will bring new bosses, survivors, enemies, items, stages, and many more new additions, even including a new game mode. What's more, Expansion #1 will be roughly the size of two to three free updates in overall quantity.

Currently, the paid expansion for Risk of Rain is scheduled to launch "very late" this year, according to the developer. The goal with this huge update is to ship it on all platforms at the same time, whereas previous updates for Risk of Rain 2 have launched on PC before coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There's now a dedicated team at publisher Gearbox who are working to get console updates out for Risk of Rain 2 as close to their PC counterparts as possibble, and although the simultaneous console and PC release for the paid expansion is an aim, it's not a guarantee.

