Returnal showcases the future of PS5 in Official PlayStation Magazine

Leading developers share their views on the future of PS5 in the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine, on sale now.

Teams from hits including Resident Evil Village, NBA 2K21, Dirt 5, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and more share their views on PS5 to date and what the future holds.

Future of PS5

Our devs reveal what they love about PS5, and how they see its tech affecting games in the future. Resident Evil Village's director Morimasa Sato pinpoints the SSD:

"Until now we always had to work on ways to make loading not feel too long for players, but such quick loading made me feel like that era is over. The fact that loading time is basically nonexistent is going to have a huge effect on game design. Everything from the pacing of tension in a game to the music design is going to have to be rethought in terms of a completely seamless experience.”

Future hits: Sifu

Get the lowdown on the future hits heading to PS5 in Official PlayStation Magazine 187, including Returnal, Oddworld: Soulstorm, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Final Fantasy 16.

All of those and the team get an exclusive look at martial arts epic Sifu. The game's producer, Pierre Tarno, reveals why PS5 is a perfect fit for its game:

“The sort of environment in which the game exists, with new features like Activities and game help, can make the game more accessible while staying true to the fundamentals, which is that it is a challenging game and a challenging experience – because otherwise you don’t have that ‘mastery through practice’ feeling."

Next-gen PSVR

Taking a closer look at PS5's next-gen PS VR controller Official PlayStation Magazine 187 shares the first images and details.

Asking leading developers what they want from Sony's new headset reveals what the future may hold for PS5 PSVR. The haptics in the new controller impress.

Steven Watt, creative director on VR shooter Fracked, feels similarly: “Imagine slipping down a chain in VR and feeling every link in your hands.” Games have always been able to transport you somewhere else, but in VR you feel that sensation all over. “My body reacted totally differently when I first met a dinosaur in VR,” Watt says, “my eyes got wider and the hairs on my arms stood up. No other medium could have done that.”

