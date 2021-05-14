Resident Evil Village get the spotlight in this week's episode of Future's review show, Totally Rated

The latest episode of Totally Rated is here - the review show where GamesRadar+ and its sister sites bring you the latest verdicts on the newly released games and tech.

This week's episode is taking a look at what our reviewers thought of Resident Evil Village, the latest in Capcom's horror series.

As you'll know from our Resident Evil Village review, Leon Hurley wasn't convinced by the game's overall premise, criticizing the game's slightly weaker second half.

"It feels like a fun but flawed mix between the camp excess of older games, and the more modern feel of the last installment," he explains.

However, PC Gamer's Andy Kelly was more positive about the game, saying that "the strength and variety of its ideas, the quality of the art direction, and its darkly evocative atmosphere more than make up for" the fact it can "feel like half a dozen different horror games jammed together".

Over on Android Central though, reviewer Carli Velocci gave the game a resounding "must play" award, saying “Resident Evil Village takes everything you loved about the franchise and combines it with some homages to classic and modern horror to create something unique in video games today".

In the world of tech though, things were slightly less scary. The release of Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra dominated headlines, with TechRadar's Tom Bedford saying the device "takes the mantra of 'turn it up to 11' and runs with it."

However, he wasn't impressed by the phone's rear camera bump or its secondary display. "That extra display is a fun addition, but it doesn't serve much purpose. The only thing we don't know right now is the phone's price, which is almost certain to be as massive as the aforementioned camera block."

Yasmine Crossland of T3 thought the camera module on the back was cumbersome but still was impressed: “You can’t call the Xiaomi Mi 11 the perfect phone - it’s heavy, bulky and not to mention the eye-sore that is the camera module on the back."

“I also think it's a shame that the second display isn't more responsive and doesn't have more uses. Having said that, this handset surprised me with lightning speed performance, long battery life, an impressive display and detailed point-and-shoot photography."

Tune in next Thursday for a brand new episode of Totally Rated.