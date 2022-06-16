Resident Evil upgrades reverted as games become unplayable on lower-end PCs

By published

Following an "overwhelming community response", updating Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 will now be optional on Steam

Leon and Claire stand back to back in Resident Evil 2
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has reverted Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 to their previous versions on Steam after a free upgrade raised the minimum requirements, making the trio of games unplayable for some players with a lower-end rig. 

"Due to overwhelming community response, we've reactivated the previous version that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio," Capcom explains on Steam. "Both enhanced and previous versions will be made available going forward." 

If you'd like to roll Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 back to their previous versions on Steam, the instructions are here (opens in new tab).

Capcom initially unveiled the free upgrades at a showcase earlier this week. Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 have now got new next-gen console versions with 4K resolution, ray tracing, high frame rate, and 3D audio, so the developer has offered the same through a free update to PC and current-gen console players who already own the games. The issue for PC users, though, was that the updates weren't optional. 

The hefty boosts in graphical and audio demand meant that the minimum requirements (opens in new tab) for the games had to be raised, which was tough (opens in new tab) for the players who barely met them initially. Fans also reported that the new upgrades broke many of the mods they were using, specifically VR ones (opens in new tab)

While you could dodge the new updates by tweaking your automatic update settings in Steam properties, it's nice not having to use a workaround. 

Looking for more scares? Here are the best games like Resident Evil you can play right now. 

Iain Harris

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.