Resident Evil 8 has been rated in Brazil

Resident Evil 8 has been given a rather unsurprising 18+ rating in Brazil, the details of which confirm plenty of violence, blood, and "corpse exhibition."

As flagged by Gematsu on Twitter, the rating details all of the usual Resident Evil fare like "extreme violence," "intentional death and mutilation," and "corpse exhibition" (thanks to Twitter user Rafael Monteiro for the translation).

Resident Evil Village has been rated in Brazil https://t.co/IM69xwShPj pic.twitter.com/lG4wLLkjotDecember 14, 2020

The timing of the rating suggests the Resident Evil 8 release date could be near – indeed, a leak from last month suggests Capcom's horror sequel will launch in April 2021. Somewhat notably, the listing includes ratings for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, but makes no mention of a PS4 or Xbox One version. Capcom has only confirmed Resident Evil 8 for current-gen consoles and PC, but it's made it clear that a PS4 and Xbox One version could still happen.

If you are scouring the web for Resident Evil Village news, do be warned: a massive leak has seemingly spoiled the game's plot details, cutscenes, boss fights, characters, and even the full ending. You won't find the details on GamesRadar, but be very careful trawling through places like Reddit and Resetera, especially in the Resident Evil communities.

What we can tell you is that Resident Evil 8 supports ray tracing and adaptive triggers on PS5, which means the horror should be more realistic and immersive than ever. It also means my nerves will only be able to tolerate Resident Evil 8 in 30-minute increments, bookended by Fall Guys sessions.

