Resident Evil 3 on PS5 uses the DualSense light bar to show Jill’s health

It turns out that Resident Evil 3 uses the DualSense's light bar to show how much health protagonist Jill Valentine has.
Just below, you can check out a tweet demonstrating how the light bar on the PS5's DualSense controller functions with Capcom's horror remake. The light emits a red glow when Jill has barely any health left, yellow when she's injured, and green when everything's looking peachy.
Found a nice little element today to Resident Evil 3 on PS5. Your controller turns more bloody with the lights as you get hurt and goes back to green as you heal! pic.twitter.com/5Abbrwk5RXNovember 13, 2020
You might remember that the PS4's DualShock 4 controller actually had a similar function, just not as pronounced. On the PS4 version of Resident Evil 3, the front-facing light bar would emit the exact same colors to represent Jill's current health. We wouldn't blame you if you missed this, because the light bar on the DualShock 4 controller was always facing away from the player.
Resident Evil 3 might have just arrived on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility, but it could be in line for a port of another nature. Late in October, a datamine revealed files that referenced a cloud version of Resident Evil 3, with signs pointing to this version of the game being used for the Nintendo Switch.
Capcom's action-packed horror remake sure would be an interesting game to play on a handheld device. Although, as the recent cloud version Remedy's Control proved, Nintendo Switch games running on the cloud can look pretty damn impressive.
