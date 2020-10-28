Redesigned PlayStation app lets PS4 and PS5 players connect in all-new ways

The PlayStation app is ready to go for the PS5 era.

Sony announced that players can access all-new features and tools in the app to go along with their PS4 or PS5. Players can use the app for a wide variety of purposes, including checking which of their friends are online and what games they're playing. The app also allows you to connect further with your friends with access to text and voice chat right from the app.

Enhance your gaming experiences on PS4 and PS5 with the newly redesigned PlayStation App: https://t.co/PkutMmuGSV pic.twitter.com/uXTH1G07yWOctober 28, 2020

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Those looking to expand their gaming library will also be able to do this from the app, downloading games to their PS4 or PS5 remotely from their mobile phone. This goes hand-in-hand with another app tool which will give players the ability to browse the PlayStation store from the app and access all the games that they want at any time.

Users can also get a hold of all the latest news in PlayStation gaming from the app, allowing them to stay on top of new releases and information.

This is just the latest addition to the PlayStation experience as the arrival of PS5 approaches, giving players a way to connect their devices and make everything from socializing to game downloads easier. The update also provides some competition to the Xbox Series X, which will also offer a companion app that gives players the ability to connect with their console remotely.

The PlayStation 5 will debut on November 12.

Get the latest on all of the upcoming PS5 games headed to Sony's next console.