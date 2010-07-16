Red Dead still on top, 360 outsells Wii in June

The June NPD numbers are in, and Red Dead Redemption is still on top - making it the best selling game of 2010 to date.Combined hardware and game sales dropped, but hardware sales alone rose 5%, helped by the new slim 360, which managed to top the Wii. Software sales dropped a full 15%, and Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11 didn't even break into the top 10.

"The new Tiger Woods release sold only 32 percent of what last year's release sold in its introductory month at retail," said NPD analyst Anita Frazier. Poor Tiger just can't catch a break lately. Meanwhile, Super Mario Galaxy 2 is still up there,as isNew Super Mario Bros., despite being 8 months old.

Here's the full list for you to mull over, pick at, and discuss:

Overall Dollar Sales

Games: $1.1 billion (-6%)

Hardware: $401.7 million (+5%%)

Software: $531.3 million (-15%%)

Accessories: $169.6 million (+6%)

Hardware Sales

DS: 510,700

Xbox 360: 451,700

Wii: 422,500

PlayStation 3: 304,800

PSP: 121,000

Top 10 Games

1. Red Dead Redemption| 360 | 582,900

2. Super Mario Galaxy 2| Wii | 548,400

3. Red Dead Redemption | PS3| 380,300

4. New Super Mario Bros. | Wii| 200,900

5. Just Dance | Wii| 174,800

6. Wii Fit Plus (with Balance Board)| Wii

7.Toy Story 3| DS

8. UFC 2010: Undisputed| 360

9. Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4| Wii

10. UFC 2010: Undisputed| PS3

Source:Gamespot /NPD

Jul 15, 2010