Red Dead Redemption 2's towns include a logging op turned tourist trap, a gambler's paradise, and more

Well howdy there, young stranger! I can see that you fancy yourself a frontiersman with an eye on the future. A lad and/or lass seeking adventure and excitement - with the added bonus of seizing upon untold treasures of the wild west, of course! Then step right up and allow me to formally give you a tour of the cities and towns you - yes, you! - can visit in Red Dead Redemption 2 (all descriptions courtesy of Rockstar , the folks I reckon are responsible for these vistic venues of virulence and villainy):

Annesburg - Roanoke Ridge, NH

"Life isn’t easy for the miners and their families in Annesburg, which has been providing coal up and down the Lannahechee River for almost a century. Working conditions are terrible for little pay, and many men have lost their lives down the pit."

Lagras - Bayou Nwa, LE

"A small, remote settlement out in the swamps of Bayou Nwa, Lemoyne, the people of Lagras live self-sufficiently for the most part, making a little money here and there from fishing and acting as guides for travelers wishing to navigate the region."

Mount Hagen - Grizzlies, AM

"One of the more well-known peaks in the snowy Grizzlies of Ambarino, Mount Hagen towers above Lake Isabella to the west and Beartooth Beck to the east, which provides the main pass through the western mountain range and joins up with the Dakota River further south."

Rhodes - Scarlet Meadows, LE

"Prim and proper on the surface, tensions and corruption run deep in the Southern town of Rhodes, which for years has been caught in the crossfire between the Braithwaites and the Grays, two warring plantation families."

Saint Denis - Bayou Nwa, LE

"A key gateway into North America with a trade route that runs the length of the country, the bustling city of Saint Denis is a melting pot of cultures and people where businessmen, socialites, sailors, laborers, beggars and thieves all live side by side."

Strawberry - Big Valley, WE

"Strawberry was little more than a small logging town until the arrival of its new mayor, an East Coast eccentric, who is obsessed with transforming it into a cultural beacon for wealthy tourists, much to the bemusement of the locals."

Valentine - The Heartlands, NH

"A raucous, rough-and-tumble town in the Heartlands, Valentine’s livestock auctions attract traders, ranchers, cowboys, gamblers, outlaws and prostitutes from far and wide, all looking to make some money, raise some hell, and have a good time."

Y'all come back now, ya hear!