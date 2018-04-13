Rare reveals what's on the horizon for Sea of Thieves

You'd think the development team at Rare would be taking a break after releasing Sea of Thieves, but it wants to let you know what it's planning for the future. Of course what swashbucklers really want to know is what new seafaring, scavenging and shenanigans will be added in the next few months. On that, Rare names three new content updates: The Hungering Deep, Cursed Sails and Forsaken Shores.

The Hungering Deep is due in May and will add "a new AI threat" to the game world. "Crews will have to work together to discover and defeat this threat as part of a unique event," says Joe Neate, Executive Producer. The studio will also throw in new mechanics for the adventure, and special rewards.

Cursed Sails and Forsaken Shores will arrive sometime in the summer. Details on these are scarcer, but there'll be a new ship, and a brand new part of the world to sail. "Similarly to The Hungering Deep, both of these updates will also include new gameplay mechanics for players, new AI threats to challenge and new unique rewards to claim."

And it will all be free, so you can keep your doubloons safely in your treasure chest.

Rare also promises general updates to keep the sailing smooth and the piracy appropriately perilous, and until the new content updates it will be focused on enriching the world, adding new ways to play and to have fun with your crew. You can watch this video to get all the briny details.

Late to the Sea of Thieves party and ready to board the ship? Check out our Sea of Thieves tips