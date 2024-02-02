Quentin Tarantino's final film takes shape as Brad Pitt joins the cast

Quentin Tarantino's final film – titled The Movie Critic – is beginning to take shape, with Brad Pitt joining the cast.

Deadline reported the news, though notes it's "unclear" if Pitt will be playing the titular movie critic. Previously, there was speculation that the film would be about critic Pauline Kael, though Tarantino debunked those rumors last year.

Pitt and Tarantino, of course, have collaborated before. Most recently, Pitt starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, playing the stuntman Cliff Booth. The role won Pitt his first acting Oscar. Pitt also starred as Lt. Aldo Reine in Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds.

The Movie Critic will be set in 1977, a legendary year for cinema which saw the release of the likes of Star Wars, Saturday Night Fever, Taxi Driver, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Speaking of Taxi Driver, Tarantino has called The Movie Critic's title character "Travis Bickle if he were a film critic." Deadline's report speculates that Pitt could be playing the critic, but we'll just have to wait and see for now.

Tarantino previously told Deadline last year that the film "is based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag." The report cautions things might have changed since then, though, as Tarantino has reportedly done a fair amount of rewriting.

The director has long maintained that his tenth film will be his final, which means The Movie Critic could well be the last Quentin Tarantino film ever.

The film has no release date just yet. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store.