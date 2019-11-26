PS5 Share system sounds even more ambitious than we thought with new 'scene tagging' patent

A new PS5 patent suggests Sony's next-gen console will feature more robust capture and sharing technology via a new feature described as "scene tagging".

As discovered by RespawnFirst, Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a patent earlier this month with the United States Patent & Trademark Office for a form of technology "used to characterise user generated content associated with gameplay information associated with video games."

"Exemplary user generated content include video recordings or screenshots from within the video game that pertain to events that have occurred." continues Sony's description. "Corresponding metadata would then be used to describe substantive aspects about the user-generated content such as details about where the recording or screenshot was taken, who was included in the user-generated content, and what objects are found in the user-generated content."

Dissecting the discernible English from the legalese, this very much sounds like a more advanced version of the PS4's Share system, which allows user to capture their gameplay footage and upload it online via the console itself, or directly stream their experience to public audiences online or privately with other PlayStation friends.

What differentiates this described tech from its predecessor, however, is the ability to more acutely edit your own capture, and for others to discover and re-simulate the experience through the PlayStation network.

The patent concludes that "the associated metadata would 1) allow users to search among various uploaded user generated content and 2) search within portions of those use-generated content for particular sub-sections of interest. Furthermore, the metadata associated with the user-generated content would allow viewers to experience the same events that were recorded."

The PS5 is launching sometime in Holiday 2020, and previous leaks have indeed pointed to more robust streaming infrastructure for the hardware, which will go toe to toe with Microsoft's own Xbox Project Scarlett in the same season. In the sStay tuned to GamesRadar+ for all the latest next-gen news as it surfaces.

