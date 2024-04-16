PS5 Pro developers will reportedly be asked to make an exclusive graphics mode for Sony's upgraded console

The PS5 Pro could have an exclusive graphics mode if Sony gets its way with its development partners.

A new report from The Verge states that the long-rumored PS5 Pro will not only offer a boost over current hardware, but could have its very own, console-specific graphics setting. Sony is reportedly asking developers to create a PS5 Pro-exclusive graphics mode that would combine the company's 4K upscaling tech, known as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, with 60fps and ray-tracing effects.

Rumors around the PS5 Pro specs have been swirling for a few weeks, but we're yet to get any kind of official confirmation from Sony. The company has recently issued takedown requests over some discussions of potential specs, but it's not clear whether that's because those specs are a little too accurate for Sony's comfort, or because they're too inaccurate to be allowed to circulate freely.

Sony is reportedly targeting an 'Enhanced' label on games that take advantage of the PS5 Pro's tech. Increased resolution or a target of 60fps would be enough to earn the badge, but The Verge suggests that simply opting for a more stable frame rate, or a slightly higher variable resolution, wouldn't make a game 'Enhanced'.

As noise around the PS5 Pro continues to get louder, it does seem like we're set to get a concrete update around this mid-gen upgrade relatively soon. A late 2024 release would line up with reports of the Xbox Series X refresh, which Sony is unlikely to want to ship particularly far behind. Neither Sony or Microsoft have confirmed reports about their console upgrades, but as both companies cross the halfway point in the generation, it seems like we could see something new sooner rather than later.

