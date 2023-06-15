PS5 game streaming is in the works, exclusively for PS Plus subscribers

PS5 cloud-based game streaming is undergoing testing at Sony, and will eventually be available for PS Plus subscribers.

Sony's head of subscriptions Nick Maguire was recently interviewed by GamesIndustry.biz, where he revealed the feature is in development. PS5 games being played over the cloud could very soon to be a possibility, but don't assume every PS5 game will automatically be available to play on the go.

Right now at least, Sony says both PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles and games that have trial on PS Plus will be available to play via the cloud. Additionally, some "supported" digital PS5 games will be compatible with the new cloud feature, but Maguire don't specify which games these are.

"I don't have any more to share about it today because we're in the testing phase and will provide more updates once it's ready," Maguire said of the forthcoming feature, adding only that Sony is "very excited about it."

From the sounds of things, it seems as though testing for PS5 cloud streaming is going pretty well internally at Sony. That could be a pretty good indication that the feature might be launching relatively sooner rather than later, but we'll have to stay tuned for further information.

Last month in May, Sony revealed the PlayStation Project Q, a remote play-dedicated handheld device, perfect for playing PS5 games on the go via streaming. It was a little strange PlayStation wasn't using this device for cloud-based gaming, and now we know why - it's still very much in the testing phase.

