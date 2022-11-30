PS Plus December games include two of the greatest RPGs of all time, and Mass Effect 3

Sony has officially lifted the veil on the PS Plus games for December, and the selection is led by the full Mass Effect: Legendary Edition collection.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition collects the trilogy in a remastered package with the vast majority of the original DLC included, smoothing out some of the rough bits of the original games along the way. Mass Effect is an incredible foundation for the series' worldbuilding and mechanics, Mass Effect 2 is arguably the finest RPG of its era, and Mass Effect 3 is also included.

This month's lineup also includes Biomutant, an open-world RPG that casts you as a fuzzy mutant martial artist making their way in the post-apocalypse. It was a bit janky when I played it back at launch, but the bizarre setting alone makes it worth checking out for a bit.

There's also one brand-new PS Plus launch in Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition. It's basically a 3D take on Super Smash Bros. where you battle it out as mythological figures like Hercules, King Arthur, or Thor. There's sure to be a decent playerbase at launch with the inclusion in PS Plus to help you get into some matches.

All three games will be available to claim for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium members from December 6 through January 2. That means you've only got a few days left to pick up the November monthly games including Nioh 2, the Lego Harry Potter collection, and Heavenly Bodies.

(Also please don't email me, I know I'm being mean, Mass Effect 3 is fine. Mostly.)

If you're looking for PS Plus deals, you can follow that link for help.