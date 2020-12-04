PS Plus bug seems to preventing PlayStation users from playing games

An apparent issue with PlayStation Plus appears to be preventing players from properly accessing their games. A number of complaints have arisen over the past few hours, with issues affecting both the PS4 and PS5.

Twitter user ShawnJGaming shared their attempt to access Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on their PS5 earlier today. When doing so, an error message popped up, telling them that the connection had failed and that "PlayStation Plus is required to play online," despite their subscription being due to run until September 2021.

LITERALLY CANT GET ON #ModernWarfare on my #PS5 I keep getting this message saying i need " ps plus" when the app literally says i have it already . please help @AskPlayStation @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/9QUCVYbpqADecember 4, 2020

The issue appears to be particularly prevalent with Modern Warfare on the PS5 - users Iamnotbarry and piusezzex both also said they were having problems, and Gamesradar staff also have also encountered the issue. Elsewhere, however, other players say they're encountering the issue on the PS4 and for multiple other games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Street Fighter.

It's not clear how widespread the issue is, exactly what games are affected by it, or whether there's a fix, but we've reached out to Sony for more information regarding the bug and whether there's a fix on the horizon.

While not being able to play your favourite multiplayer games is no doubt frustrating, in the meantime you'll probably still be able to play some single-player games. Recently, Sony seems to have been putting more resources into narrative games, suggesting that the PS5 activities feature was created in direct response to player feedback about single-player experiences.

With that in mind, here's our list of the best PS5 games you can play right now.