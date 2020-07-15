Project Power is the latest Netflix movie about a pill that gives you superpowers

Netflix's latest movie Project Power asks, "What would you risk for five minutes of power?"

"The power" is a mysterious new pill that has popped up on the streets of New Orleans and taking it will give you superpowers – you just don't know what those powers will be until after you ingest it. You could get bulletproof skin, super strength, invisibility, or you could die. The trailer looks as wild as you'd expect – there's a man encased in flames, a sketchy supervillain pushing for "the evolution of the human species," and a child stolen to harvest the pill's formula. Watch the Project Power trailer above.

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star as a former soldier and local cop, respectively, who are trying to get to the center of a dangerous new drug ring. Foxx's vendetta is personal – he's trying to get his daughter back from the drug kingpin, while Gordon-Levitt is looking to restore peace to the city of New Orleans. Dominique Fishback plays a teenage dealer pushing "the power" (as it's known colloquially) and who helps the duo get to the center of this plot.

Project Power certainly won't be your typical superhero movie, so prepare yourself – it seems like it'll be a lot grittier and grounded than the Marvel movies, and that's pretty cool. Hey, it's a superhero buddy cop movie, and with Gordon-Levitt and Foxx at the helm, sign me the hell up.

Project Power debuts on August 14 on Netflix and also stars rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker, and Allen Maldonado.