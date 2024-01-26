Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake Trophies appear on PSN database once again

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Trophy list has appeared on the PlayStation Network, three years after the remake was originally meant to release.

As first spotted by wccftech, some eagle-eyed users among the Prince of Persia community noted that a brand new list of Trophies had been added to the PSN database. These Trophies are apparently for The Sands of Time remake, the game that was originally meant to launch in January 2021.

That release obviously didn't happen, as the Sands of Time remake was then moved to Ubisoft Montreal in May 2022, and then delayed indefinitely a month later in June 2022. We haven't heard a word from Ubisoft or its developers on the status of the Prince of Persia remake since then.

Still, the new Trophy listing is giving long-time fans out there hope that a release date might not be too far off. It's been a pretty long wait for The Sands of Time veterans since the remake was first announced, but the finish line might not be too far off.

It's unclear if these Trophies are the same ones that popped up on the PSN database back in late 2022. In November, Prince of Persia fans noticed that someone was unlocking The Sands of Time remake Trophies, indicating that a playable version of the remake was out there in some form. So considering this, it's been over a year now since the Prince of Persia remake community has had any kind of lifeline.

