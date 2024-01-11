Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's game director kept singing at his developers to make sure the combat and platforming followed the same rhythm

The game director of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has revealed he sang to its developers to make sure all elements followed the same rhythm.

In GamesRadar+'s own Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown interview, game director Mounir Radi talked about the platformer's "musicality" and how its gameplay needed to follow the same rhythm to flow well for its players.

"For me, both in the platforming and the boss fights it's about musicality. It's a partition. To be sure that the player can enter that flow state, you have to translate all those partitions into music," the developer reveals.

And how do you make sure that your game has musicality to it? Constantly sing at the developers making it, of course. "When I'm talking to animators or people, I'm just singing, singing combat. It's like a big band because everything has to translate into music to get that rhythm," Radi admits.

"In combat, in platforming, rhythm is the big thing. So thankfully we have that understanding of rhythms and animations, trying to maintain the flow state by avoiding frustration." Elsewhere in our chat with the director, Radi revealed that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown didn't always play exactly like it does now.

"We didn't start with the Metroidvania genre," the director explains, "we started with trying to understand what are the core pillars of the Prince of Persia series, and being sure that we did our job in representing those – the acrobatic fights, puzzles, platforming, and of course the narrative."

You can find out if Radi's technique worked when Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown releases on January 15, 2024, for PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.