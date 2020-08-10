Prime Gaming gives Amazon Prime members monthly free games and exclusive in-game content

Amazon has launched Prime Gaming today, August 10, as part of its Amazon Prime membership service.

Joining Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Reading, Prime Gaming gives members access to a collection of free PC games each month. Now live, anyone who has an Amazon Prime membership can claim the free PC games, which are yours to keep forever once you've claimed them, regardless of the status of your subscription in future. The first collection of games up for grabs includes the likes of SNK arcade classics, SNK 40th anniversary collection, Metal Slug 2, and Treachery in Beatdown City.

Along with the free games, Prime Gaming also offers free, exclusive content for current releases across PC, console, and mobile. Agreements with game publishers such as Riot Games, Rockstar Games, and Roblox Corp, Prime Gaming gives members access to in-game content for games such as GTA Online, Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, League Of Legends, EA Sports FIFA 20, and more.

Currently, you'll be able to get exclusive skins for Apex Legends, Exotic weapons for Destiny 2, and a Player Pick Pack for FIFA 20. New items for Roblox are also set to come later in the month. To claim the free content, you just need to log in with your Prime membership.

“Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we’re expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming,” said Larry Plotnick, GM, Prime Gaming. “We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming.”

Having launched Twitch Prime back in 2016, Prime Gaming is a new service for Prime members that will bring more new content for a larger catalogue of games, with more free games and a monthly Twitch channel subscription.

