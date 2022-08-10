Original Predator stars review new prequel Prey

Prey has been winning rave reviews across the board, with many reviewers calling the Predator prequel the franchise's best since the original. The praise extends beyond just critics, though, with the cast of the '80s classic weighing in.

Jesse Ventura, who played Blain Cooper in the original, had nothing but positive words for the new movie, which stars Amber Midthunder as a Comanche warrior who takes on the iconic alien, and is directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg. "Great, great, film," he wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Amber Midthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. [Trachtenberg]. Thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film."

Another cast member who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bill Duke, also used social media to sing about Prey: "Have you checked out Prey on Hulu? If not, do watch it. It's an amazing film and Amber Midthunder is phenomenal. This young woman has a bright career ahead of her. As [Jesse Ventura] mentioned... welcome to the Predator Family. 'I see you.'"

Rather than head to cinemas, Prey went straight to streaming services – Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK. And while that may seem like a negative for many filmmakers, Trachtenberg sees the release strategy as a benefit thanks to Prey being released with a Comanche dub.

"The initial intention was to have the film done in Comanche," the director told Total Film. "So in some regard, it's like, 'Okay, cool. there's a version of this movie that is without any artifice'. It's like, 'This is how it would sound and how it would be.' Not a lot of people speak Comanche and this could almost be like a teaching tool, to encourage people to continue to learn that language and that it's captured. So much Native American history, so much Comanche history is oral."

You can read the full Q&A with Trachtenberg here. Prey is out now.