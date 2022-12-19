Predator returns for a new Marvel series in March

By Michael Doran
published

Theta Berwick is back but faces off three distinct new Predators

Predator #1 cover art
Predator #1 cover art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"If it bleeds, we'll give it a new series..."

Marvel Comics is getting back in the Predator game, launching a new series of unspecified length in March following up on writer Ed Brisson and artist Kev Walker's current six-issue limited series that concludes next month.

Brisson will be back along with artist Netho Diaz for the new series. Theta Berwick is also back as the series' vengeance-minded protagonist, continuing to hunt the hunters the Yautja, but set years after the initial series.

Set on a Predator game preserve planet far from Earth, eight strangers find themselves being hunted by three distinct Predators, using "vicious skills and alarming expertise in distinct and terrifying ways."

But the Yautja aren't the only hunters on the planet.

"Prepare for a brutal, carnage-filled adventure that will turn everything you thought you knew about Predators on its head," reads Marvel's description. 

Predator #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
"As a lifelong Predator fan -- ever since seeing the first at the drive-in theatre at too-young-of-an-age - writing the comic has been an absolute dream gig," Brisson says in Marvel's announcement. "I've been thrilled at fan reaction and how I've been able to bring Theta into Predator lore - a bad-ass hunter we haven't seen the likes of since Dutch took down the Jungle Hunter back in 1987."

"My only problem with our first series was that it was over too soon! I wanted, no...needed, to write more in this universe," he continues. "Thankfully, we're coming back, with incredible newcomer Netho Diaz on art, to tell a tale that ties into film continuity, while breaking new ground. We've got a new cast, new Predators, and some huge surprises in store! If you've read and enjoyed our first series, you are not going to want to miss out."

Predator #1 with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli goes on sale March 8.

Michael Doran

