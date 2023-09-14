Pre-teen superteam Power Pack return for an anniversary adventure with the X-Men

Marvel's original pre-teen superteam are back for a new adventure in the year of their 40th anniversary - and they're bringing their creators along with them. Louise Simonson and June Brigman are the team writing and drawing Power Pack: Into The Storm, a "five-issue retro series" starting in January 2024.

In case you're new to the Pack's adventures, the team is made up of Alex, Julie, Jack and Katie Power - four super-siblings, striving to save the world while keeping their abilities hidden from their parents. 

Into The Storm is set in the continuity of Simonson and Brigman's original run (which lasted from 1984 to 1989) and will see the kids face a threat with "enormous stakes that threatens the very stability of the cosmos," according to Marvel. 

You can check out Brigman's cover for the first issue below. 

Returning for Into The Storm is the gang's friend, Franklin Richards - Reed and Susan's son. The series will also see the team join forces with their occasional allies, the X-Men.

"It's funny how easy it is to slip back into Power Pack!" said Louise Simonson. "This story explores the looming question: Should Power Pack tell their parents about their powers? I loved hinting at Franklin's nascent abilities, one blocked by his parents, but too powerful for even them to contain completely. Loved introducing a couple of Snark princesses - good and tragic - and delving a bit deeper into Snark culture. And I loved writing Alex, Julie, Jack, and Katie one more time. The X-Man Storm, who shares this adventure, also added to the fun. And, of course, June Brigman's art is evocative and lovely."

June Brigman added, "I always love playing with the kids. I hope everyone enjoys reading this great story as much as I loved drawing it!"

Power Pack: Into The Storm #1 is published by Marvel Comics on January 24, 2024.

