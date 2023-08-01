Netflix UK is removing Jane Campion's Oscar-winning Western, The Power of the Dog.

The film bears Netflix's Original label, much like Hemlock Grove or Arrested Development – which were also recently removed from the streamer. What makes The Power of the Dog different from other Netflix Originals, however, is its involvement with the BBC. While the film is distributed by Netflix, it's also produced by BBC Films.

It's likely that the film will head to BBC iPlayer, much like the Netflix Original horror film His House. In the meantime, The Power of the Dog can still be purchased on DVD or Blu-ray.

Based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, the Western takes place on a Montana cattle ranch in the '20s where a widow (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) come to live with her new husband, George (Jesse Plemons). Things become complicated, however, by the antagonistic presence of George's brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The movie was up for 12 awards at the 2022 Oscars, including Best Picture and acting nods for Cumberbatch, Plemmons, and Dunst. Campion took home the Academy Award for Best Director. She also became the first woman to receive more than one Oscar nomination for director, the first being The Piano. Campion also won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

The Power of the Dog leaves Netflix UK on August 19, but you can always get a VPN to watch it in the United States.