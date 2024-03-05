Pour one out for Nvidia GeForce GTX, as the old graphics card line-up has been discontinued

It feels like it’s been a long time coming, but Nvidia has finally discontinued its last remaining GeForce GTX graphics card range. Specifically, the green team will pull the plug on supplying board partners with GTX 16 stock, meaning the collection of Turing budget GPUs will soon permanently wear an out-of-stock badge.

At one point Nvidia GeForce GTX was a shiny brand worn by the best graphics card contenders. However, the only options you’ll find bearing the brand today are budget SKUs like the GTX 1660 Super and the even cheaper GTX 1650. Both cards serve as sub $200 options that will technically run games at 1080p, but haven’t got access to shiny new tools like DLSS, not to mention they cap out at 6GB VRAM.

Still, the GeForce GTX line-up served as a cheap way to provide your PC with some sort of graphics card, and according to a post on the Chinese forum Board Channels translated by Videocardz , the brand has been “completely discontinued in the first quarter of 2024.” In addition, the remaining stock has reportedly been “allocated to AIC manufacturers until their inventories are depleted,” thus placing a timer on custom card production.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

This will sound a little mean, but I’m not remotely surprised that GeForce GTX is finally being laid to rest. After all, Nvidia has budget options that offer features tied to its AI ambitions, and having the old brand still kicking around sort of distracts from its push to sell the idea of “RTX on” to PC builders. I mean, it was only last year that some players seemingly reverted back to the GTX 1660 instead of a new option.

With that in mind, I am now expecting the company to fill the gap with something newer at a similar price range, as I reckon it needs something cheaper than the AMD Radeon RX 7600 and Intel Arc A750 in the cost ring. Otherwise, I can see Nvidia becoming better associated with powerhouse enthusiast products, rather than parts that are widely affordable.

For old times sake, I think I might get out my old Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 card and let it run some classics. It feels like only yesterday that I completed Dark Souls 3 using the GPU, and I didn’t have to tweak any settings at 1080p. Still, ten years is a millennia when it comes to PC gaming tech, so the brand’s retirement is only natural.

If you’re out the loop and trying to find out what premium graphics cards can do in 2024, swing by our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review for a bit of a high performance shock. We’ve also tested the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and budget options like the GeForce RTX 4060 if you’re looking for something that most players can afford.

Looking for a system that's ready to go? Check out the best gaming PC builds and best gaming laptops for powerhouse rigs. Alternatively, take a peek at the best Alienware gaming PC options if you're into space age vibes.