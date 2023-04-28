Poor Things, the next film from director Yorgos Lanthimos, now has a release date: the movie will arrive on the big screen on September 8, 2023. Plus, we also have our first look at the historical sci-fi drama, with brand new images released of Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

Per the official synopsis, the movie tells "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The first look images show Stone's Bella looking wistful, with a smartly dressed Ramy Youssef lurking behind her, while in another she lounges on a deck chair on what looks to be the deck of a cruise ship. The third picture is in black and white, and shows Willem Dafoe as a scarred Dr. Baxter. Cast members not pictured but still appearing in the movie also include Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael, and Margaret Qualley.

This is Lanthimos' first movie since 2018's The Favourite, which also starred Stone. He has another film in the works, too: And, which will star Stone and Dafoe once again, along with Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

While we wait for Poor Things to arrive in cinemas this September, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.