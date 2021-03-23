Pokemon x Destiny 2 fan art turns Pikachu into Cayde-6, Ikora, and Zavala

Just about anything can happen in the bottomless texts of Destiny 2 lore, especially with the Vex simulating everything they can think of, so there's surely some reality where the game's Vanguard fighting force is led by Pikachus. Thanks to some adorable new fanart from artist and Twitter user Eun, that little reality is now part of ours.

I offer you Vanguard Pikas#Destiny2 #Destiny2Art #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/mGgJ6JRxHJMarch 18, 2021 See more

As Game Informer spotted, Eun has gone and reimagined the three Vanguard leaders – Cayde-6 the Hunter, Ikora the Warlock, and Zavala the Titan – as Pikachus, and the results are incredible. I've dubbed them Pikayde-6, Ikachu, and Pikala myself, but I'm open to discussion. Well, some discussion. Not on Pikala, though. I'm not budging on that one.

The idea itself is immediately cute and compelling, but it's the little details in Eun's art that sell the unlikely crossover. Pikayde-6 is chowing down on Cayde's favorite spicy ramen, while Ikachu has her nose in a book as usual (and we know it's a female Pikachu because Eun also got the heart-shaped tail right). Meanwhile, Zavala – the no-nonsense, tough-as-nails, Cabal-smashing leader of the Tower – is busily knitting. Fun fact: Zavala knits. I'm not kidding; players have found knitting and/or crochet supplies in his Tower offices in both Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. After a stressful day of stepping into a war with the Cabal on Mars, sometimes you just need to unwind with some rhythmic craftsmanship. I respect it.