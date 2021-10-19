Pokemon teams up with Drag Race judge to critique the hell out of your pets

Pokemon is teaming up with RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage to judge your pets, and they could win you Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl prizes.

The Pokemon presents Super Pet Contest is basically a real-life version of the Super Contests from Diamond and Pearl, but you don't have to go all the way to Hearthome City to participate: instead, you just snap a picture of your pet then upload it to the official contest website , while taking care to consider whether this particular side of your pet best fits the Clever, Cool, or Cute category. The Pokemon Company probably left out the Beauty and Toughness categories because they would get too weird with IRL pets instead of giant fighting bugs and ethereal fae creatures.

Residents of the US, UK, France, and Germany are all eligible to enter the Super Pet Contest and potentially receive prizes: if the initial judging committee, then Trainer Michelle herself deem your pet worthy, you could receive a copy of Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, a signed copy of the dual pack bundle, a Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga & Palkia Edition, or even "an ultimate Pokemon gift basket."

The contest is open until November 9, 2021, so if you want a shot at those prizes (or even just at having Michelle Visage look at your dog) you'd better get busy snapping.