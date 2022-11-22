Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Titan quests hide a clever reference to a bygone feature

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are hiding a clever nod to the series' past in the new Titan quests, which you can complete in order to unlock what's essentially Gen 9's take on hidden machines and hidden moves (HMs).

First, let's back up. In case you're a newer Pokemon fan or just don't recall HMs, they were a core mechanic of the series going back to the original Red and Blue. Hidden Machines (Secret Machines in Japanese) were an item you could obtain that would teach your Pokemon hidden moves, which were abilities you could use outside of battle to traverse the world in new ways and explore new areas.

HMs haven't been a thing in mainline Pokemon games since Gen 7, but comparable mechanics have existed in some form. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for example, there are five rideable Pokemon that play a similar role in world traversal as HMs. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, however, switches things up with a more obvious, albeit well-hidden homage to those good ol' HMs.

I just realised that the 'Herba Mystica' from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet stands for 'HM' which is why you unlock HM moves after beating each Titan

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are five Titan Pokemon that protect a powerful substance referred to as Herba Mystica (HM), which can be made into a sandwich that teaches Koraidon or Miraidon how to fly, climb, jump higher, dash, and surf across water. Not only are these necessary for getting around the Paldea region, they're also callbacks to some of the more popular HM moves from legacy Pokemon games. Also, yes, this means the 'dons are this generation's version of the HM mules.

