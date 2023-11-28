Pokemon fan discovers the "funniest strategy" for winning battles in Scarlet and Violet

A player has discovered a technique for winning battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that's both brilliantly effective and highly entertaining.

Twitter user @sja900 posted a clip of what they describe as "the funniest strategy" in Scarlet and Violet. The footage shows an Alolan Golem, a Rock/Electric-type Pokemon, blasting its opponents, as well as itself, to smithereens before being revived by its teammate and unleashing the same tactic on the next group of poor, unsuspecting rival pocket monsters.

I think I found the funniest Pokemon strategy pic.twitter.com/iDHhvAs7SdNovember 13, 2023

The move that's being used here is Explosion, which, as you can see, is simply devastating. Alolan Golem wipes out the opponents' Level 50 Tornadus in an instant, while their buddy Rabska emerges unscathed thanks to the Telepathy ability. Rabska then uses Revival Blessing to bring the Alolan Golem back to life.

"If you have the Leppa Berry, you can use it an additional time, so you get two Revival Blessings," @sja900 explains, "which is potentially three explosions in one match." They use their second Explosion to take Flutter Mane down, drastically turning the tide in their favour, and Alolan Golem is once again brought right back into the action.

If you're keen to try this explosive method for yourself, the player has described the technique in detail in a YouTube video, which you can check out below.

There's a lot of fun to be had in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, though at launch, the game was widely criticised for its performance issues. On the back of that, The Pokemon Company is said to be having "conversations" regarding its future releases schedule and how to maintain the quality of its games, meaning we could see more time between releases going forward.

