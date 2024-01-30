How to watch the PlayStation State of Play January 2024

Here's how to watch the PlayStation State of Play showcase for January 31, featuring a look at Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, and many more upcoming PS5 games.

The PlayStation State of Play for January 2024 kicks off at approximately 2 pm PT/5pm ET/10 pm GMT. You can watch the entire presentation right here, straight through the YouTube video just below, and the showcase itself should last right around 40 minutes in total.

Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade, two PS5 exclusives for 2024, are already confirmed to have a big presence at the presentation. Aside from that, all we know is that Sony is planning on showing off other PS5 and PSVR 2 games that are slated to launch at some point during 2024.

One immediate title many are expecting to be present is Death Stranding 2, given that it's a fair while since we've seen or heard anything from the Hideo Kojima-led sequel. Black Myth: Wukong, the Soulslike action-RPG is still set to launch later this year on August 20, so that's another game that could well make an appearance.

In the more immediate future, Helldivers 2 is set to launch next week on February 8 as a PS5 exclusive, and we still haven't seen a lot of the new co-op shooter. This would, in theory, be the perfect place for PlayStation to give its next exclusive a moment to shine in the spotlight.

Additionally, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is releasing next month on February 29, similarly as a PS5 exclusive - so we could well get a new trailer to prime us for launch. As ever with State of Play showcases, you can expect a fair few indie games to make an appearance, both ones that we previously knew about, such as Pacific Drive, and ones that are entire new.

Who knows, we might even get a look at other non-exclusives like Dragon's Dogma 2.