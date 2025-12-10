After 5 years of testing, this is our ultimate Xbox Series X kit list

We're now five years out from the launch of the Xbox Series X, and in that time we've seen hundreds of accessories launch for Microsoft's latest console family. Over the last half-decade, we've tested a vast number of those products, from headsets and controllers to streaming tech that extends your Xbox gaming beyond your console.

So which of those products make the cut in our ultimate Xbox Series X kit list? Well below we've rounded up the very best accessories that we've come to depend on over the last few years, including everything you'll need for taking your Game Pass subscription wherever you need it to. But also making sure that you've got the best kit for sitting down on the couch and settling in for an evening of Xbox gaming.