"This will be faster than the PS5 Pro" - leaks suggest the PS6 will be cheaper thanks to its AMD chip and could be here by 2028

A pretty sizable PS6 leak just dropped, and it suggests the next-generation console will be cheaper and faster than the PS5 Pro. The lower MSRP and performance uplift is thanks to a new AMD RDNA 5 GPU that's somewhat comparable to an RTX 4080 graphics card, and it could be with us by 2028.

The latest PS6 leak comes courtesy of tech YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, and the core information apparently comes from a 2023 AMD presentation. MLID does stress that Sony's plans could have changed since then, but says the console maker's plans for the next generation will likely remain.

If you're not used to deep diving into graphics card specs and technical info, the details of this PS6 leak will feel pretty dense. However, the parts you should take away are that the PS6 should outperform the PS5 Pro, might cost the same as the base console, and consume less power.

The leak itself revolves around the PS6's rumored choice of AMD chipset. That happens to be a Navi 5 chiplet APU that features 40-48 RDNA 5 Compute Units running at 3GHz and potentially 8 Zen 6 cores. It'll also require only 160W Total Base Power (TBP), making it more efficient than the PS5 Pro's Zen 2 chip.

MLID's breakdown suggests that PS6 performance should be three times higher than the original PS5, but ray tracing performance is "expected to be higher." On paper, the next-gen console allegedly features the same core count as the base PS5 system, but benefits from using a far newer generation of AMD chipset.

When you break it down, the PS6 may actually feature fewer Compute Units than the PS5 Pro, but again, RDNA 5 means each core packs more of a punch. Keep in mind, this is before we get to how AI upscaling techniques like PSSR will come into play, as that may help frame rates appear even higher.

Ultimately, MLID sums up the PS6 AMD chip leak by saying, "This will be faster than the PS5 Pro." He also speculates that the new console will look "wildly better than the PS5" with ray tracing switched on. The part that admittedly excites me more, though, is that Sony is apparently focused on keeping costs low in the generation ahead.

What that will likely result in is a PS6 that comes in at around the same price as the PS5 that can solidly hit 4K 120fps without compromise. The Pro model can't quite pull off top-end UHD performance consistently, and if paired with better ray tracing abilities, it could leave a nice visual impression comparatively.

As for when the PS6 will actually land, MLID claims to have a "clear document" outlining that manufacturing will commence in 2027, and all signs point towards everything being on track. Therefore, it's not unreasonable to suggest the PlayStation 6 could hit shelves in 2028.

All of this will likely give PlayStation fans out there butterflies, but I'd urge you to take this leak with the usual grain of salt. Keep in mind that the AMD presentation in question is seemingly from 2023, and Sony could have made key decisions about its PS6 plans since then. That said, I am looking forward to a new-gen console that provides fancy 4K visuals without costing $700.

PSA - leaks also suggest Sony's PlayStation "Cannis" handheld should "beat the ROG Xbox Ally X" if you're more into portable consoles.

