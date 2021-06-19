Phasmophobia dev expands team as more content rolls out

Phasmophobia developer Dknighter – who has single-handedly developed the cult horror and all its subsequent updates as Kinetic Games – is expanding the team in order to keep up with the ghost game's popularity.

"Over the past few years I have been developing Phasmophobia on my own however due to how much it has grown in both popularity and its future content plans it is now time to expand the team," they explained in an update on Steam (thanks, Eurogamer ).

"I have now started the process of hiring an experienced artist and a programmer to work on Phasmophobia. They will both start working with me on future content very soon as well as improving and expanding on the current content."

The Steam update also detailed new content coming to the ghost investigation game, too, as the latest beta changes have now been moved over to the main build, including two new ghost types and a new map, "as well as many other fixes and changes". For the full patch notes, head on over to Steam .

Phasmophobia launched on Steam Early Access in 2020 and became an instant hit with streamers and horror fans, to an extent that surprised developer Kinetic Games and led them to change and expand their plans for future updates .

If you're hankering for more games like Phasmophobia, keep an eye on Forewarned , an upcoming multiplayer horror game coming to Steam and VR platforms in Q3 2021.

As Jordan described at the time, in Forewarned, you and up to three friends head to the Sahara Desert. There you'll look through cursed tombs in search of ancient relics which were used to seal malevolent spirits, called Mejai, inside the ruins.

There are a lot of parallels to Phasmophobia: you have several goals to accomplish inside each tomb, you can have one or more players hang back and provide intel from outside the tombs, there's positional voice chat and upgradeable loot, and you can decide to abandon missions if you feel like the treasure isn't worth the effort. But Forewarned adds a twist to the formula by adding PvP elements into the mix...

Keep an eye out for Forewarned's Early Access launch by adding it to your wishlist ,