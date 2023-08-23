A retro-futuristic throwback for the modern age sounds like one hell of a conundrum, but that's exactly what makes Phantom Spark look so enticing. Having made its world premiere during the Future Games Show, the sci-fi time-trial spacecraft racer gives strong WipeOut and Thumper vibes, with a gorgeous pastel color palette and whimsical-looking character roster akin to the likes of Sable.

Throw in a zen dub-meets-liquid drum and bass soundtrack, and Phantom Spark is absolutely flying.

Watching the Phantom Spark trailer in motion is a brilliantly conflicting experience – on one hand, it looks super chill, with each racer's hoverbike trailing pinks and purples against its sun-kissed backdrops; while on the other it's fast and furious, with racers zipping round bends and flying over gaping chasms with careless abandon.

Described by its creators as "easy to learn but difficult to master", Phantom Spark boasts over 30 unique race tracks across three distinct regions, each of which is built in a world that time forgot. The charming characters who feature in the trailer above are in fact ancestral guardians, each of who wields expertise pertaining to each weaving, rollercoaster-like level.

In Phantom Spark's single-player campaign, you'll take on these guardians head-to-head in 1v1 races. Win, and you'll unlock new levels and customisation options for your ship. Throw in online leaderboards and the ghosts of other players, and developer Ghost and publisher Coatsink promised you'll be competing to be the very best before you know it.

