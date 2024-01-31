Hugely popular Disney Plus show opens writers' room for season 2, even though it hasn't been officially renewed yet

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, one of the biggest new shows on Disney Plus, may not have been renewed for season 2 yet, but things are looking hopeful for fans – a writers' room for the next installment is already up and running.

According to Variety , showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz say the writers' room for the next season is "making great progress". Steinberg told the publication, "There is an awareness on everyone’s part that the demand for the show seems to suggest we should probably not stop making it."

Based on Rick Riordan's beloved book series, the series follows 12-year-old demigod Percy (Walker Scobell), whose father is the water god Poseidon, as he's accused of stealing Zeus' thunderbolt. Plunged out of his normal life into the world of Greek mythology, Percy finds himself at Camp Half-Blood, a summer camp for other young demigods. He's joined on his ensuing adventures by his best friends, Athena's daughter Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), a satyr. The supporting cast includes Lance Reddick, in one of his final roles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, and Jay Duplass.

The show has been a big hit for Disney. Per Nielsen, the two-episode premiere garnered a total of 572 million minutes viewed when it was released in December 2023, making it a bigger season debut for the streamer than Marvel series Secret Invasion or Loki season 2.

All episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 are streaming now on Disney Plus.