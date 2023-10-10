A Peep Show reunion could be on the cards, says Robert Webb

Over 20 years ago, the wildly hilarious and often awkward British comedy series Peep Show began. Since then the addictively re-watchable show has been a hit (just look at its staggering 96% Rotten Tomatoes score), and now, finally, it seems like a return could be on the cards.

Speaking with NME , star Robert Webb teased the possibility of the show returning one day for a special reunion. "We’ve always said that it would be funny to go back and see them as old men, living in the same flat and having the same arguments."

Just the thought of The El Dude Brothers still living together in their later years is entertaining in itself, never mind the inappropriate and disastrous activities the two would surely get up to. And it looks like the whole team could be on board too as in the same interview, one of the writers of the show, Sam Bain, said he would "never say never" to a reunion.

The comically relatable show follows flatmates Mark Corrigan (played by David Mitchell) and Jeremy Osbourne (Webb). It was first released on Channel 4 in 2003, and although the pilot didn’t stir up immediate success, the series later gained a cult following.

Peep Show ended 8 years ago at the end of its ninth season in a perfect way, with the two watching TV together as their inner monologues revealed Jez thinking to himself how they both love each other really and Mark reminding himself that he needs to rid of him. Classic!

For now, it is not certain if a Peep Show reunion will definitely take place, but at least we can rest with the knowledge that the nine seasons we do have are comedy masterpieces, and let's face it, we will probably still be watching the chaotic duo in another 20 years.

Peep Show is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.